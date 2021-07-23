MELBOURNE VICTORY SIGN AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL DAVIDSON

Australian A-League giants Melbourne Victory have completed the signing of defender Jason Davidson. The former Groningen player has joined Melbourne Victory for the 2021/22 season.

Davidson, 30, has signed for Victory on a free transfer. He has played 22 times for the Australian national team and he became a free agent after his contract with K-League team Ulsan Hyundai was terminated at his request in June. Davidson made the decision to leave South Korea and return home.

Australian defender Davidson couldn’t resist the opportunity to play for new Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic once again. He played under Popovic while the former Crystal Palace defender was in charge of Perth Glory and together they won the 2018/19 Premiership title. Davidson was also a key figure as Australia beat all-comers to win the 2015 Asian Cup.

Victory officials are trying to rebuild the playing squad at the club after a disappointing campaign last season. To this effect, Popovic was named the new coach some weeks ago and Davidson has been brought in to strengthen the defence.

On the free transfer signing of Davidson, new Melbourne Victory boss Popovic told the club’s website that the experienced defender fits in perfectly with the plan and vision of the club as he expressed delight at the opportunity to work with him again. Popovic also established that Davidson is a quality player.

On his part, Davidson says he can’t wait to work with Popovic again having experienced him while he was a Perth Glory player. The Australian international went on to say he’s itching to get started with the whole Victory team. Davidson said he learnt a lot from Popovic at Perth Glory before adding that he’s one of the best coaches he has worked with. According to him, Popovic is building a very good squad at Victory and he’s delighted to be a part of that squad.