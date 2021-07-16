MELBOURNE VICTORY ANNOUNCE TWO DEPARTURES

Australian A-league club Melbourne Victory have announced two exits. The Australian club confirmed the departures of Dylan Ryan and So Nishikawa earlier this week. The two defenders have left Melbourne Victory as revealed by the club via a statement made available on their website and other social media outlets.

Ryan and Nishikawa have moved to foreign teams after leaving Melbourne Victory. Ryan and Nishikawa have signed for Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II and San Diego State University respectively.

Dutch club Willem II sent Ryan to Melbourne Victory on loan for the entire duration of the 2020/21 season and the defender has returned back to the club after his loan spell at Melbourne Victory expired this summer. While he was on loan at Dutch Eredivisie outfit Willem II from Melbourne Victory, Ryan made 19 appearances for Victory in the Australian top flight.

Ryan was part of the recent friendly series held by the Australian u-23 national team squad in Marbella but the Willem II defender didn’t make the final squad for the football tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He won’t be part of the Olyroossquad for thefootball event of the Olympics scheduled to start later this month.

For Japanese-Australian defender Nishikawa, he has left Melbourne Victory to play for San Diego State University in the United States. Nishikawa was born in the Asian nation of Japan but grew up in Australia, Melbourne to be precise. Nishikawa was on the books of NPL club Bentleigh Greens before he signed for Melbourne Victory four years ago. He has featured for Victory regularly in the league since joining them in 2017.

Melbourne Victory thanked both Nishikawa and Ryan for their service and professionalism while they were at the club. The Australian top flight team went on to wish them the best of luck for the rest of their respective careers.