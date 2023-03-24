Melbourne Victory Excited for New Star

Melbourne Victory was very thrilled to announce the signing of Irish international athlete, Sarah Rowe. The 27-year-old will join the Club from AFLW side Collingwood where she has spent the past five seasons competing in the Australian Rules football competition. Rowe’s roots in football lead back to her time in Ireland where she represented her country at youth and senior international levels before adding Gaelic football to her repertoire, representing Dublin City University at the club level and Mayo at the inter-county level.

Between her Gaelic and AFLW career, Rowe returned to football in 2021 to play for Shelbourne Ladies in the Irish domestic league before returning to Collingwood to play in the latest AFLW season.

Melbourne Victory Head Coach Kevin Muscat in a statement said: “We are incredibly pleased to have an athlete like Sarah join the Club and we are excited to see what a natural talent like her can bring to our squad.” Melbourne Victory Women’s coach, Jeff Hopkins, was also excited to have signed Sarah Rowe.

“I know Sarah has been trialing with us and we have been impressed with her level and what she has to offer so we are looking to see her hit the ground running at Victory,” Hopkins said. “I am thrilled to be able to join Melbourne Victory and be back playing football with Jeff and the team here at Victory,” Rowe said. “There is no doubt this group wants to achieve the ultimate success this season and I am looking forward to contributing to their success any way I can.” Rowe will be an injury replacement player for Melina Ayres who is set for a period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and will be available for Friday’s contest with Perth Glory at AAMI Park.