KEAN RUES DEFEAT TO MACARTHUR

Interim manager Steve Kean was left to rue the defeat that his Melbourne Victory side suffered at the hands of Macarthur. Kean watched from the sidelines as Melbourne Victory suffered a 3-1 defeat in the A-league clash courtesy the brace from Matt Derbyshire.

Hosts Macarthur established a two-goal deal at the expense of Melbourne Victory thanks to the strike from Derbyshire and the header from James Meredith before Elvis Kamsoba pulled one back for the visitors. His goal gave Melbourne Victory a lifeline but they were unable to capitalise on it. Derbyshire was the main man for Macarthur and he made sure of the points for his team with the third goal.

Melbourne Victory could have gotten more from the league encounter if they had been more clinical in front of goal. Interim Victory boss Kean was left to rue those missed opportunities in his post-match press conference after the game played on Friday. According to him, he counted as many as five wasted opportunities in the opening minutes of the second half.

Kean told his boys to have a real go at their opponents after they had left themselves with a lot of work to do by conceding two goals in the first half.He wanted this players to win the second half but they were unable to achieve that after the clinching goal of the game by the in-form Derbyshire.

The interim Melbourne Victory manager also complained about the defensive side of the game for his team. According to him, they gave themselves a lot of work to do by needing to score three goals in the second half to win the game.

On the ankle injury picked up by Max Kruse during the game, Kean said he doesn’t think it’s too serious. He said the player will have a scan on the ankle upon their return to Melbourne.