GEORGIEVSKI TO JOIN CITY ON LOAN

Australian A-league club Western Sydney Wanderers have lost a fan favourite in Daniel Georgievski following the news that he will join league leaders and fellow Australian top flight club Melbourne City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Georgievski previously played for Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory in the Australian top flight. The 33-year-old defender has also played in the Croatian and Romanian leagues.

The experienced defender signed for Western Sydney in 2019. The Blacktown-born played signed for his club after his exploits with Melbourne Victory. He won the Australian A-leaguegrand final in 2015 while he was a Melbourne Victory player. The defender was then named the Joe Marston medallist at the end of the 2017 grand final won by Western Sydney on penalties at the expense of his former club Melbourne Victory.

Daniel Georgievski is a 22-cap Macedonia national team player. The defender was a hit with the Western Sydney fans instantly as he made 23 appearances for the club in his debut season. He has since been frozen out of the Western Sydney team by Welsh coach Carl Robinson. His last game for Sydney was in February in the 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory.

Georgievskiwill replace the injured Olyroo Nathaniel Atkinson in the Melbourne City team. Atkinson has been injured since the week 15 victory over Wellington Phoenix. He has an hamstring injury.

On the signing of Georgievski, Melbourne City director of football Daniel Petrillo raved about the quality of the experienced defender and that his experience in the Australian A-league would be a big plus to the team. The City director also said that the player can function well on both sides of the defence is a big plus.