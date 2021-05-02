MELBOURNE VICTORY END WINLESS RUN

Melbourne Victory have ended their long wait for a league win after the 2-1 victory at the home of fellow strugglers Newcastle Jets earlier on Saturday. Victory had gone six games without a win in the league until the much-needed victory over the Jets.

Victory had to do it the hard way after conceding the first goal of the game. Newcastle Jets took the lead through Australian player Apostolos Stamatelopoulos. Stamatelopoulos gave the home team the lead on 18 minutes but they were unable to hold on to it in the second half.

Jets led 1-0 at the half-time break courtesy the abovementioned goal. Melbourne Victory fought back to win the game with two second half goals. Dylan Ryan levelled proceedings for the visitors at the start of the second half. It took just three minutes for Victory to draw level before Lleyton Brooks came off the bench to score the winner eleven minutes from time. It was a priceless win for Melbourne Victory in their quest to move away from the foot of the Australian A-league table this season.

Victory snapped their run of one draw and five losses from the last six games to finally record a win but it was unable to lift them off the foot of the table. The win took them to 11 points after 15 games, which is the same point tally as their opponents Jets. Newcastle Jets are second bottom on the league table and are just away from Victory at the foot of the league table by virtue of goal difference.

The six-match winless run for Victory saw them draw with Central Coast Mariners (1-1) and lose to teams like Western United, city rivals Melbourne City, Sydney FC, Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United.

Victory would be hoping to continue their newfound form when they take on rivals Melbourne City who thrashed them 6-0 at their home in the last meeting between the two clubs.