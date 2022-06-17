BRIMMER BAGS BEST PLAYER AWARD

Melbourne Victory midfielder Jake Brimmer has been named as the recipient of the best player award in the Australian A-league this season. He won the 2022 Johnny Warren Medal last week Thursday as the best player amongst the men as far as the Australian A-league is concerned this season. The Melbourne Victory star is the youngest player to win the award in the Australian A-league. In addition to being the youngest player to win the best player award in the Australian A-league era, Melbourne Victory player Brimmer is also the first Australian to win the award in seven years.

Brimmer, 24, is the youngest player to win the best player award in the Australian top flight since former Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker Mark Viduka was named as the recipient of the award in 1995. Viduka won the award before the Australian A-league era.

Melbourne Victory star Brimmer won the best player award in the Australian A-league this season with 32 votes. He had seven more votes than James O’Shea in second place. O’Shea plays his club football for Australian A-league team Brisbane Roar. Australian international Craig Goodwin completed the top three for the voting. Goodwin is an important player for Adelaide United in the Australian A-league.

The best player for the Australian A-league was more keenly contested in thewomen’s category in comparison to the men’s category after one vote separated the winner from the runner-up. The best player award is known as the Julie Dolan award. English striker Fiona Worts won the Julie Dolan award after a very good season for Adelaide United in the top flight. She narrowly finished ahead of Katrina Gorry of Brisbane Roar in the voting. Worst was rewarded with the best player award in addition to winning the Golden Boot award. She also set a new record for the most goals in a game after his five-goal performance against Brisbane Roar.