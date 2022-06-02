VICTORY HANDED SLIM ADVANTAGE OVER UNITED

Melbourne Victory have earned a slim advantage over Western United at the end of their A-League Men semifinal first leg. The two teams metin the first leg on Tuesday and it was Melbourne Victory who emerged victorious via a 1-0 scoreline. Jake Brimmer produced a moment of magic for the only goal of the game at AAMI Park thereby giving his team a slender advantage ahead of the second leg on Saturday.

After a goalless draw in the first half, the aforementioned Brimmer scored the only goal of the game in the final quarter. Western United goalkeeper Jamie Young punched a corner kick clearand Brimmer produced a dippinghalf-volley from outside the boxthat found its way into the back of the net for what turned out to be the winning goal. In a game of few chances, it was the moment of brilliance from Brimmerthat separated the two teams in favour of Melbourne Victory.

Melbourne Victory manager Tony Popovic and his players are in the driving seat ahead of the second leg at AAMI Park thanks to the moment of magic from Brimmer. Melbourne Victory would be hoping to finish the job in the second leg to seal a place in the grand-final for the first time in four years.

In his post-match press conference at the end of the first leg, Victory boss Popovic said it was a tough semifinal before adding that it was a real battle. Popovic is delighted that his team came out of the first leg with an advantage. According to him,Victory have a slender advantage at the halfway stage of their two-legged tie with Western United.

On Brimmer, Popovic paid tribute to the recipient of the winning goal as he hailed him for stepping up and producing a big moment for Melbourne Victory.