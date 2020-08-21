Melbourne Victory head coach Grant Brebner claims that he is very happy with the progress made by the team under his leadership despite the narrow defeat against Brisbane Roar in the midweek action. Melbourne Victory decided to go with a young starting lineup which featured for teenagers. Brisbane Roar were able to get a 2-1 victory in this game. Andrew Nabbout came up with a late header for Melbourne after Scott McDonald and Matthew Ridenton were able to get the goals for Brisbane. The result helped Brisbane Roar remain in touch with the top three places. However, Melbourne Victory continue to struggle for form with the team just one place above the bottom.

The use of many youngsters in the squad has the potential to induce inconsistency, and the major task for Brebner will be to find a work around this problem. The team has only a couple of games left in the campaign and performing well in the AFC Champions League will also be a key criteria. Due to the departure of some key players like Lawrence Thomas, Melbourne Victory will be further reduced in terms of squad strength. Even then, Brebner is confident that the future holds good for the team. Déjà vu in terms of the result and not getting the result we wanted, but I think probably to get back into the game, I felt we were in the game, I felt that we were in the game all night, but yes, we conceded two goals that we can analyse and know we can do better, but tonight I didn’t think we got back in the game, maybe from a scoreline perspective, but from a performance perspective all night I thought we were in the game and deserved more,” said Brebner, whose immediate attention will switch to the next match