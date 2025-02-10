YOUNG RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL

Jamie Young, a goalkeeper with an illustrious A-League career, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39. The decision marks the end of a distinguished playing career, spanning across several clubs, including Brisbane Roar, Western United, and Melbourne City, but Young is determined to stay connected to the sport in a new capacity.

Young made a total of 260 appearances in his senior career, which began in the UK before transitioning to the A-League. His time in England included stints at clubs such as Reading, Wycombe, and Aldershot. After moving to Australia, Young made his mark with Brisbane Roar in 2014 before winning the A-League title with Western United in 2022. Throughout his career, Young’s consistency and leadership were evident, with the goalkeeper earning recognition as one of the league’s best. However, after a season spent primarily as a backup to Melbourne City’s young Patrick Beach, Young decided it was time to retire, acknowledging the emotional toll of watching from the sidelines.

“I’ve fought as long as I could to play, and I think now is the right time to retire,” Young said. “I knew this season was going to be difficult because I’m a keeper who’s played a lot of games and I’m a winner. But as the weeks went on, I realized that ending it on my terms was crucial to me.”

Despite retiring from his playing career, Young remains committed to football and is eager to pass on his knowledge and experiences. He plans to play in the NPL Victoria competition with Dandenong Thunder, ensuring he stays involved at a competitive level. Additionally, Young is writing a guide for Professional Footballers Australia, titled the Footballers’ Philosophy Guide, which focuses on the mental side of the game. He is also completing a PhD, with his thesis centered on coaching characteristics in the A-League, further solidifying his interest in educating and mentoring future generations of players.

“I’m passionate about lecturing and consulting with players on the mental side of the game,” said Young, reflecting on the experiences that have shaped his approach. “It’s something I’ve learned a lot about during my career, and now I can share that knowledge with others.”

A major highlight of Young’s career came in 2022 when he won the A-League championship with Western United. Under the leadership of coach John Aloisi, Young played a pivotal role in the team’s triumph. Despite occasional disagreements, Young has great admiration for Aloisi, praising him as the best manager he’s had. Young also credited goalkeeper coaches Michael Theo, who worked with him at both Brisbane and Western United, and Jason Kearton, who helped resurrect his career at Brisbane.

“Michael Theo’s an A-League great and was a big influence on me,” Young said. “Jason Kearton gave me a chance when my career seemed stagnant, and he played a huge part in where I am today.”