VICTORY, PHOENIX IN FFA CUP SEMIS

Melbourne Victory will take on Wellington Phoenix in the semi-finals of the FFA CUP after they won their respective quarterfinal games. Melbourne Victory booked their place in the last four of the FFA Cup thanks to the 2-1 win against defending champions Adelaide United. On their part, Wellington Phoenix clinched a place in the final four with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Melbourne City after the two teams played out a goalless draw.

Teenage goalkeeper Alex Paulsen was the hero for Phoenix as he saved three penalties during the shootout to ensure that his team sealed a place in the FFA Cup semis. The young shot stopper was the star of the show for New Zealand team Wellington Phoenix who are without a major trophy in almost two decades. The heroics from Paulsen ensured that Wellington Phoenix qualified for the last four of the FFA Cup for the first time.

The reward for seeing off a Covid-hit Melbourne City team in the last eight of the FFA Cup for Phoenix is a semi-final clash with in-form Melbourne Victory for a place in the final.

Melbourne Victory will definitely start their last four clash with Phoenix as favourites especially after they were responsible for the exit of holders Adelaide United in the last eight.

Victory skipper Josh Brillante scored one of the goals for his team in the win over Adelaide United and he believes that winning the FFA Cup can restore the club’s reputation as one of the best teams in the A-league as far as men’s football is concerned. Melbourne Victory are without a major trophy since the 2018 A-league Men’s Grand Final.

Brillante in his post-match reaction after the Adelaide United game said that Victory have been getting results despite not playing the best of football thus showing the signs of a winning team as he tipped the club for FFA Cup glory.