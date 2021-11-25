VICTORY DEALT GOALKEEPER BLOW

On the injury to Acton, Melbourne Victory manager Tony Popovich was gutted for him as he got injured with two weeks to go before the start of the season. Popovich further said via the club’s official website that officials would be working closely with the shot stopper to aid his quick return from the injury.

In the absence of Acton, Victory will turn to Marko Bulic and Croatian Ivan Kelava to fill the void. Jerrad Tyson is also an option as he’s on an injury-replacement at the club.

On Tyson, Popovich said that he was given a contract so as to complement the goalkeeping options at the club alongside Ivan and Marko.

32-year-old Tyson has joined Melbourne Victory from NPL Victoria side Green Gully and his last appearance in the A-League came three years ago.

Melbourne Victory start the new league season against Western United on November 20. The target is to significantly improve on last position from last season.