VICTORY APPOINT NEW DIRECTOR OF FOOTBALL

Melbourne Victory have appointed a new director of football as they continue to rebuild their team in the Australian A-league. The Australian top flight club has confirmed the appointment of former PFA chief executive John Didulica as the new director of football. Didulica was formerly the PFA chief executive.

Didulica is the latest key appointment made by Melbourne Victory who are determined to bounce back after a poor campaign during the latest league season in Australia.

New Melbourne Victory director Didulica is not new to the role having held the same post at Melbourne City and Melbourne Heart. He also worked with the Football Australia before spending four years as the head of the players’ union known as PFA in Australia.

Didulica won’t start his new position as the director of football at Melbourne Victory officially until the start of next month. Didulica will begin his job at Victory in the month of July just like new manager Tony Popovic. Former Premier League defender Popovic was recently named the new Melbourne Victory manager.

A-league wooden-spooners Victory have also revealed that the club’s general manager, Drew Sherman will leave this summer. The exit of Sherman comes a month after Trent Jacobs left the club. Jacobs was a former chief executive at Victory.

On the appointment of Didulica as new football director, Melbourne Victory managing director Caroline Carnegie said the appointment comes with a rich football experience on the part of the former PFA head and that the club is excited to add his expertise.

In his first interview on the back of his appointment, Didulica said he can’t wait to work with managing director Caroline, manager Tonyand the rest of the board. Didulica won’t be restricted to the A-league team alone as he’s expected to work across all the football departments at the club including NPL, W-league and Academy programs.