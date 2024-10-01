VICTORY AIM TO ERASE PAST PAIN

Melbourne Victory have a chance to put the painful memories of last season’s A-League grand final defeat behind them as they prepare to face Macarthur FC in Sunday night’s Australia Cup decider.

The Victory, who led the Central Coast Mariners deep into the 2023-24 A-League finale before eventually falling 3-1 in extra-time, are eager to bounce back under the leadership of new coach Patrick Kisnorbo and captain Roderick Miranda. That match marked the end of Tony Popovic’s tenure as manager, but under Kisnorbo, the team has shown impressive form in their Australia Cup campaign.

“We have a chance to start the (new) season in the best way possible with a trophy in our hands, but we still have 90 minutes, or plus, to show on the pitch that we are the better team,” Miranda said. “We have a chance of getting a trophy, but we are still in the early process (under Kisnorbo) of big things ahead of us.”

Victory in this match not only offers the opportunity to lift silverware but also secures qualification for the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two competition, an added incentive for both teams. Kisnorbo acknowledged the significance of playing on the Asian stage.

“We want to play against the best and compete with the best,” Kisnorbo stated. “It (the Cup final) is an opportunity for us to do that, but we need to just focus on the game first. We know we have to work really hard.”

The final also serves as a showcase for players hoping to catch the eye of new Socceroos coach Tony Popovic, who is set to announce his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against China and Japan. Performances in the Australia Cup final could play a crucial role in selection.

“(Popovic) will pick his team, but the more we have as a club involved around the Socceroos, it’s great,” Kisnorbo said. “I’ll be happy for the players that can get recognised for their efforts.”

As Melbourne Victory gear up for the clash at AAMI Park, they are not only chasing a trophy but also aiming to set a positive tone for the season ahead.