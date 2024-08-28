TRENT SAINSBURY RETURNS TO MARINERS AFTER A DECADE

Former Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury has made a homecoming to the Central Coast Mariners, signing a three-year deal with the reigning A-League champions. Sainsbury, 32, returns to the Gosford-based club more than a decade after his initial departure, having most recently played for Qatari side Al-Wakrah.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Sainsbury, who was also courted by Sydney FC, said, “I’m super excited to be returning to the Central Coast. Coming back here was always the option for me, a real full-circle moment having made my professional debut for the club. What the team achieved last season was incredible, an amazing treble, and I can’t wait to add what I can to the club and squad. It’s going to be a huge season, and I’m ready to give everything to help the Mariners achieve more silverware.”

Sainsbury’s professional journey began with the Mariners, where he made 69 appearances across all competitions before moving to Dutch club PEC Zwolle in January 2014. His career took him across the globe, with stints at clubs in China (Jiangsu), Italy (Inter), Switzerland (Grasshoppers), the Netherlands (PSV Eindhoven), Israel (Maccabi Haifa), and Belgium (KV Kortrijk), in addition to his time in Qatar. Alongside his club career, Sainsbury earned 58 caps for the Socceroos between 2014 and 2022.

Mariners coach Mark Jackson expressed his delight at Sainsbury’s return, highlighting the significance of bringing back a player with such extensive experience. “We welcome Trent back to the club where it all began for him as a professional footballer. He is someone who has played at the highest level, has vast experience in the game, and is a real leader on the pitch. He is exactly what we need in the group. Trent is someone that I am sure everyone in the Mariners family will be thrilled to see as a part of the team.”

Sainsbury’s return to the Mariners marks a full-circle moment in his career, rejoining the club where he first made his mark. His addition to the squad is expected to bolster the Mariners as they look to build on their recent success and aim for more silverware in the upcoming season.