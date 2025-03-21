SOCCEROOS EYE ‘SPECIAL’ MATCH AGAINST JAPAN

A confident Socceroos side is gearing up for a “special” showdown against Japan in Perth this June, with a win set to almost secure Australia’s place in next year’s FIFA World Cup. Having sealed a dominant six points in March, including a 5-1 victory over Indonesia and a 2-0 win against China, the Socceroos are in a strong position in the third round of AFC World Cup qualifiers.

Australia now sits on 13 points, three ahead of third-placed Saudi Arabia in Group C. With Japan already having earned qualification, the focus for Australia is on securing second place, which guarantees a World Cup berth. The Socceroos’ superior goal difference over Saudi Arabia, bolstered by a nine-goal edge, gives them a clear advantage going into crucial fixtures in June against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Despite Japan’s position as group leaders, Australia remains in the driver’s seat to secure second spot. A win over Japan in Perth would significantly hinder Saudi Arabia’s chances of leapfrogging the Socceroos, as the Green Falcons would need to not only beat Bahrain and Australia but do so by large margins.

“It’s in our hands but we have to get the job done,” said head coach Tony Popovic following the Socceroos’ victory over China. “We did our part in the March window, we got six points, we extended our lead over Saudi Arabia to three, so we’re in a good position. Now the challenge is a great one. We’ve got Japan and Saudi. Can we improve once more in June against the best team in Asia? It’s wonderful two games coming up. Firstly, Japan in Perth, it’ll be a special match, and we’re really looking forward to that.”

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine, who played a key role in Australia’s win over China alongside goal-scorer Nishan Velupillay, praised the team’s mentality in their recent victories. “It’s been a massive team effort to get these two results,” said Irvine, reflecting on the performances against Indonesia and China.

Despite the positive results, Velupillay stressed the importance of staying grounded and focusing on the task ahead. “We can’t get too ahead of ourselves,” the Melbourne Victory star said. “We’ve still got two tough qualifying games to play, but it’s always good to dream.”

With the June games against Japan and Saudi Arabia on the horizon, the Socceroos are in a promising position to secure their World Cup spot. Should they fail to finish in the top two, Australia has already done enough to guarantee at least a fourth-place finish in Group C. This would open the door for a place in the fourth round of AFC qualifiers, providing another opportunity to reach the World Cup. However, with the Socceroos in strong form, all eyes will be on their crucial clash with Japan, where a win would bring them ever closer to achieving their ultimate goal.