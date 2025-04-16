SEGECIC ENCOURAGED TO PURSUE OVERSEAS MOVE

Sydney FC coach Ufuk Talay has given young supersub Adrian Segecic a green light to explore opportunities overseas next season but has made it clear he would prefer the 20-year-old to leave for an international club rather than a rival A-League team.

Segecic, who has impressed this season, scoring his 17th goal in all competitions during a crucial stoppage-time strike in Sydney FC’s 3-2 win over Adelaide United, has seen his stock rise. Despite making 31 appearances, only 16 of those have been as a starter, highlighting his impact as a substitute. As his contract nears its end, Segecic’s future has been a hot topic, with speculation about a potential move abroad.

Talay understands Segecic’s desire to further his career overseas. “I understand the ‘Sega’ situation,” said the coach. “He’s had a good season, and he’s probably eyeing an opportunity to go overseas. It’s a great opportunity for him to take that leap to go overseas. That’s what his agent should be looking at for him.”

However, Talay made it clear that should Segecic choose to stay in the A-League, Sydney FC would be eager to retain him. “But if he ends up staying in the A-League competition, we definitely want to keep him,” Talay added.

Segecic’s growth has been evident after a season-long loan at Dutch second-division side Dordrecht in 2023-24. Talay noted, “His loan deal ended, and he came back a different player,” showing the significant progress the young forward has made during his time in Europe.

With the Sky Blues competing in the AFC Champions League and battling for a spot in the finals, Segecic’s role remains crucial despite his bench appearances. He is likely to be named a substitute again for Sydney’s AFC Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Lion City Sailors in Singapore. The starting forward line is expected to include foreign stars Douglas Costa, Patryk Klimala, and Joe Lolley, with Segecic’s impact off the bench potentially pivotal once again.

However, Sydney FC’s defensive situation has become more complicated with the injury of key centre-back Alex Grant, who did not travel to Singapore following a calf injury sustained during the Adelaide match. Talay revealed, “It’s not good. He’ll have scans so we know what it is. It’s possibly a tear, but we don’t know what grade.” Grant’s absence may open the door for Alex Popovic, who was left out of the squad for the Adelaide victory, to step in.

With a hectic schedule ahead, Talay emphasized the importance of having a full-strength squad. “We’ve got so many games in a short amount of time, so we need everyone available if possible,” he said.

As Segecic weighs his options, Sydney FC will continue to rely on his contributions, both off the bench and potentially in a starting role in the future, while navigating injury concerns and aiming for success in both the A-League and the AFC Champions League.