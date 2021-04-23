RYAN TO RETURN TO ARSENAL BENCH

Australia national side goalkeeper Matt Ryan is expected to return to the Arsenal bench for the Premier League encounter with Everton later this week as first choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno is on course to return in goal after the German international was rested at the weekend.

Arsenal play hosts to Everton in their next league game billed for the Emirates Stadium on Friday night and Leno is expected to start in goal in the place of Australia national side shot stopper Ryan who was in goal for the Fulham game at the weekend.

It looks like it will be a close game, with football punters Olybet making the home side only slight favourites,

The Australia national side player even had a hand in the goal scored by the Gunners at the end of the game courtesy second half substitute Eddie Nketiah. After a goalless draw in the first half, Ryan picked the ball out of his net in the second half against the Cottagers after Fulham striker Josh Maja was spot on with his penalty.

Nigerian striker Maja is on loan at Fulham from French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux. He scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in the second half after Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was penalised for bringing down Cottagers midfielder Mario Lemina in the box. Fulham held on to that lead until the late equaliser from the aforementioned Nketiah.

Australian national side shot stopper Matt Ryan signed for the Gunners on loan in the winter transfer window in January until the rest of the season. Ryan signed on loan for the North London giants from fellow Premier League team Brighton and Hove Albion. He had to leave the Seagulls after being frozen out of the starting XI by manager Graham Potter.

Ryan has played two games for Arsenal since his loan move from the Seagulls. He made his Arsenal debut in the league game at Aston Villa in February. The Australian could not prevent the Gunners from losing 1-0 at Villa Park courtesy the goal from Ollie Watkins. The Fulham clash at the weekend was his second appearance for Arsenal.