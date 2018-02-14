Rhy Williams desperate for victory versus Perth

Melbourne Victory star Rhys Williams is eyeing a win over former club Perth Glory as his side look to end their poor league streak. Kevin Muscat’s men have drawn their last four games in the A-League, and they are still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Williams is keen to end the club’s dismal start to the season when they take on Victory at the nib Stadium on Sunday, he said: “We’re not frustrated, we’ve been playing quite well, but it just hasn’t come off. No confidence has been lost at all … we all feel great. We’re still laughing and joking in training. It’s been a disrupted start to the season, but we’ve got those (international) boys back now for hopefully an extended time.”



Williams has suffered from a string of injuries over the course of his professional career, and the 29-year-old remained about making a comeback with Australia after missing two World Cups through injury, he added: “Nothing changes (for me), a lot can happen in that amount of time. I’m the first to tell you that after missing two World Cups, but I need to focus on my form here, staying fit and enjoying my football. (Hopefully) things will fall into place.”

Australia internationals Mark Milligan and James Troisi are set to make their comebacks for the weekend clash, but New Zealand attacker Kosta Barbarouses is expected after the long trip to Peru for the inter-confederation World Cup playoff, which went the South American’s way.

Williams was regarded as one of the most promising Australian players in his early career where he earned the captain’s armband with Middlesbrough. However, the Perth-born lad managed just over 100 appearances during his nine-year spell with two major Achilles tendon injuries dropping him down the pecking order. At Victory, Williams has found his feet as a regular in the backline, and he now has an opportunity to build on his 14 caps for Australia – the last of which came in 2013.