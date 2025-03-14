POPOVIC READY FOR SOCCEROOS TO EMBRACE EXPECTATIONS

National coach Tony Popovic says it’s only right that Socceroos fans expect Australia to defeat Indonesia on Thursday night, but he has warned against underestimating the world’s 127th-ranked team. A win at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium will be a crucial step on the road to next year’s FIFA World Cup, but Popovic has urged his team not to take victory for granted, especially with Indonesia just one point behind in Group C.

The Socceroos’ previous meeting with Indonesia in September ended in a 0-0 draw in Jakarta, which highlighted the tightness of the group and underlined the importance of the match on Thursday. Popovic, however, noted that Indonesia should not be underestimated, pointing to their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia as proof of their potential. “We drew with them away, the group is very tight, so there is no reason to underestimate Indonesia,” Popovic said on Wednesday. “Their last result proves that against Saudi Arabia, so that hasn’t crossed our minds.”

Despite the challenge, Popovic acknowledged the expectations that fans have for the Socceroos to win on home soil. “The expectation from the Australian public, that’s what it should be. They should expect their national team to produce, to play good football, and I expect every Australian to get behind their team,” Popovic added. He believes that embracing this expectation will help the players perform at their best, as they understand the magnitude of the upcoming matches against both Indonesia and China next Tuesday.

Veteran defender Aziz Behich echoed Popovic’s sentiments, highlighting the camaraderie and energy within the Socceroos camp. “Energy has been high in camp,” Behich said. “Whether it’s myself with a lot of caps or someone coming in new, you’ve got to treat playing for the Socceroos like it might not be there tomorrow.” The Melbourne City captain emphasized the importance of making the most of each opportunity with the national team, as no player is guaranteed a spot in the next match.

The Socceroos have not played since their 2-2 draw with Bahrain in November, and the long break has created a buzz in camp. Popovic also spoke about the return of striker Kusini Yengi, who made a timely recovery from a knee injury to be included in the squad. Yengi, who scored both goals for the Socceroos in their last game against Bahrain, has since played 65 minutes for his club Portsmouth. “He looked good,” Popovic said. “You can’t replicate the game time, but we know what Kusini can give us.”

As the Socceroos prepare to face Indonesia, they are aware of the significance of the match and the pressure to deliver. However, with high spirits and a focus on team unity, the players are ready to rise to the occasion.