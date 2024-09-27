POPOVIC APPOINTED AS NEW SOCCEROOS MANAGER

Tony Popovic has signed a two-year contract to take charge of the Socceroos, replacing Graham Arnold as Australia’s head coach. The 51-year-old’s appointment was confirmed on Monday, three days after Arnold stepped down, and Popovic will lead the team through the remainder of the World Cup qualification campaign and up to the end of the 2026 tournament.

“I am extremely honoured to be given this opportunity to lead the Socceroos as head coach,” Popovic said. “It’s a role that comes with great responsibility, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity. This is undoubtedly a very proud moment for myself and my family. To be entrusted with guiding our national team is a privilege that I do not take lightly.”

Popovic takes the reins immediately as the Socceroos face a challenging path to secure automatic qualification for the World Cup. The team is winless in their first two games of the third round of AFC qualifiers, putting their hopes of direct qualification in jeopardy. Popovic’s debut as head coach will come against China in Adelaide on October 10, followed by a crucial away fixture against Japan on October 15.

Popovic was out of work after leaving Melbourne Victory earlier this year but now steps into the cauldron of World Cup qualification with minimal preparation time. “We have moved swiftly to secure the best possible candidate for this crucial role,” said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson. “Our prompt action reflects our commitment to maintaining the momentum and success of the Socceroos program, especially as we are at the beginning of the critical third round of AFC Asian Qualifiers.”

With just days to go before his first match in charge, Popovic faces the immediate challenge of selecting a squad for the upcoming qualifiers. It remains to be seen how many of Arnold’s staff will stay on to support the new manager.

**Popovic’s Career and Success in A-League**

Popovic boasts a distinguished career in Australian football, both as a player and coach. He earned 58 caps as a centre-back for the national team before turning to coaching. His first major managerial success came with Western Sydney Wanderers, where he led the team to the A-League Premiers Plate and the grand final in his first season. In just his second year, Popovic guided the Wanderers to an Asian Champions League title, the first ever for an Australian club.

His domestic success continued with Perth Glory, where he secured the A-League Men (ALM) premiership. At Melbourne Victory, he helped the club win the Australia Cup. After the recent grand final loss to the Central Coast Mariners, Popovic left Victory and has been living in Croatia. His wealth of experience also includes stints as an assistant coach at Crystal Palace and roles in Turkey and Greece.

Popovic was a contender for the Socceroos job in 2013 but lost out to Ange Postecoglou, who is now managing Tottenham in the English Premier League. This new appointment comes after Arnold’s sudden departure last week, following disappointing performances against Bahrain and Indonesia, where Australia failed to score a single goal.

**Turning the Tide for the Socceroos**

Popovic now faces the immediate task of reviving Australia’s World Cup qualification hopes. A win against China in Adelaide is essential if the Socceroos are to keep pace with Group C leaders Japan and second-placed Saudi Arabia. Japan currently boasts a perfect record with two wins and a goal difference of +12, while Saudi Arabia has earned a win and a draw from their first two matches.

Popovic’s appointment marks a new chapter for the Socceroos, as they seek to rebuild their campaign and reestablish their status in Asian football. With his track record of success and the backing of Football Australia, Popovic has the responsibility to steer the national team through this pivotal period.