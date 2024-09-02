PAULSEN JOINS AUCKLAND

A-League All-Stars goalkeeper Alex Paulsen is now free to play for Auckland FC in the upcoming 2024-25 season following a significant decision to review and ultimately scrap the “Caceres Clause.” This development comes after Auckland FC sparked controversy earlier this month by signing Paulsen on loan from English Premier League side Bournemouth. The New Zealand international had only recently been sold to Bournemouth by Wellington Phoenix for an upfront fee of $1.5 million plus significant add-ons.

The controversy surrounding Paulsen’s move stemmed from the fact that both Bournemouth and Auckland FC are owned by American billionaire Bill Foley. In 2016, Football Australia had implemented the “Caceres Clause” to prevent similar transactions, after Central Coast Mariners sold midfielder Anthony Caceres to Manchester City, who then immediately loaned him to fellow City Football Group club Melbourne City. The clause was designed to stop A-League clubs from registering a player if a club with multi-club ownership/partnership bought the player from an A-League team and then loaned or transferred that player to its sister club.

Under the original terms of the “Caceres Clause,” Paulsen, who was under contract with Wellington Phoenix until 2027, would not have been eligible to join Auckland FC until the transfer window starting in June next year. However, on Friday night, Football Australia, the Australian Professional Leagues, and Professional Footballers Australia announced a “joint commitment” to “review and phase out” the clause ahead of the 2025-26 A-League season.

The decision to amend the clause this season allows Paulsen to join Auckland FC immediately, aligning with FIFA guidelines that permit transfers between clubs with common ownership but with restrictions. These “guardrails” will limit the number of multi-club transfers/loans to two players on loan at any one time.

The second phase of the changes will involve a comprehensive review of the A-League’s salary cap to evaluate its effectiveness and explore the potential for transfer fee payments between A-League clubs. This review aims to ensure that the league’s regulations remain relevant and beneficial to all stakeholders, particularly as the A-League continues to evolve and expand.

With the “Caceres Clause” now revised, Paulsen’s move to Auckland FC can proceed, marking a new chapter in both his career and the A-League’s approach to player transfers within multi-club ownership structures.