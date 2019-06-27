Melbourne Victory have taken a major step towards improving the talent within the squad by signing highly rated youngster Jay Barnett. The 18-year-old joins the club on a one-year contract as a scholarship player. He was part of the Joeys AIS group finals and he made the switch to Brisbane Roar in 2017. He made his debut for the team in the A-league against Western Sydney Wanderers back in January. His talent has been the undisputed and Barnett was a key part weekend Brisbane Foxtel’s successful campaign in the Y-league.

The midfielder has claimed that it is a huge honour to join a club like Melbourne Victory, who are without a manager following the departure of Kevin Muscat after a huge deal of time. There will be a lot of transitional changes at Melbourne Victory, but it is expected that Barnett’s quality will earn him a lot of time together. The club have also confirmed that Rahmat Akbari has made the successful return back to Brisbane as a result of his contract coming to an end.Rahmat Akbari made the switch to Melbourne Victory for the 2018-19 campaign on a one-year contract. Over the course of the campaign, he featured in 11 appearances for the senior team. Rahmat Akbari was thanked me Melbourne Victory for his efforts in the 2018-19 campaign .“It’s a great honour to be joining a club of this size, and when I first heard of their interest in me, I had no hesitation in making the move.I see an opportunity here to progress and develop my game further and I just want to play as many games for the Club as I can,” said Barnett. The important progression for Barnett will be to feature regularly in the upcoming campaign and continue his development rather than stagnate at a big club.