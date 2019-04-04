The Melbourne Victory captain Carl Valeri said that the team has come refreshed after a break and that they are ready to attack the end of the season. He said that the club has used the break wisely and that they have put in some extra effort during the training session so as to be ready for the end of the season.

Carl Valeri said that many people thought that they were having a break but this is not the case. He said that they have two days off to stay with their friends and family and after that, they spend all their time on the training ground.The Melbourne Victory captain said that he has been out of the team for some time due to injuries and that he wants to fight back for his place in the team.

He said that he has missed a couple of games and that he has been training really hard to get back into the team. He said that the break has helped him a lot. He said that he has been able to get a few games and that he is now ready to play in a competitive match.

Carl Valeri said that Melbourne Victory has had a wonderful season so far and that they want to keep the momentum going. He said that the players are ready for the final stage of the season and that they want to give their best on the pitch.

He said that there is a good team spirit within the squad and that each player wants to fight to win games. He said that personally, he is feeling stronger and that he wants to help the team as much as he can in order to win maximum points.