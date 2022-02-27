MELBOURNE VICTORY INQUIRE ABOUT UNITED STAR SIGNING

Melbourne Victory have once again expressed their desire to sign Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic as rumors continue to swirl over the future of the Serbian international star. Matic has seen his role at Old Trafford reduced drastically in the past few months and with the situation not looking like it will be improving anytime soon, he has been looking for the club to join in the coming months. Alongside Juan Mata, Matic is certain that he can no longer cement a starting role at United and the best option for him at the moment would be to get another club as soon as possible.

As reported earlier in the season, he was attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe as well as in the Premier League, and even from an unnamed Championship club. The chances of Matic leaving Old Trafford this summer have continued to be on the rise and it will come as no surprise if he eventually seals the move in the coming months. Mata has also seen his place in the United team frozen in the last year or more and it is only expected of him to also not be a part of the squad next season.

With a large squad reshuffle expected to take place at Old Trafford in the summer, Mata and Matic are expected to be a part of an exodus at the Red Devils. It is believed that Matic could be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer, but they could be getting some amount of money for him. Both players have until the end of the season to decide their futures respectively and it would be interesting to see just how that plays out. With Matic attracting interest from Melbourne Victory, Mata could be following him to Australia as well.