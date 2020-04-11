Melbourne Victory have to stay back in New Zealand for the next 14 days as part of the self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The global outbreak has resulted in many countries around the world tightening their borders and New Zealand are no different. Melbourne Victory were recently playing against Wellington Phoenix and the worries for a Victory extended after the team ended up losing 3-0. More worryingly, it was announced later after the game that the team may not be allowed to return to Australia as they failed to reach the exit gates before Sunday cut-off time.
“Unique/bizarre situation here in NZ. Friday we were promised, by the Australian government, that there would be no ramifications returning to Australia on Monday. Looking at 14 days quarantine now,” said Toivonen on his Twitter account. Melbourne Victory have already seen their games against Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory postponed. It may take several months for the world to get back to its schedule. The coronavirus pandemic has already spread to more than 500,000 individuals around the world and it has not slowed its pace.