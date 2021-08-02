MELBOURNE COACH DELIGHTED WITH CLUB’S NEW SIGNINGS

Australian professional football league giants Melbourne Victory have continued their spectacular progress and are still raking huge advantage of the transfer window to add some players to their squad. The club have started to keep the promise they made to their fans that they will try to make sure they bring in new signings so they can improve on their success of the last season.

Club head coach Tony Popovic is a happy man and has expressed his delight after the club sanctioned the signing and re-signing of as many as ten players to bolster his squad ahead of the new Australian A-League season.

The head coach, alongside his assistants, Fabrizio Cammarata and Luciano Trani all spent time together as they oversaw their first training session before the commencement of the new season. The training was held on Wednesday morning as the whole squad players were seen gearing up and making preparations for the 2021/22 season.

The head coach of the club has also spoken to the club’s official website and has given a full detail of how the new signings would fit into the club and their different roles too. The coach revealed that the sole reason for the club completing the deals for the players is because they have the kind of quality they want in the team and the fact that they have the potential to spend a long time at the club.

The players who put pen to paper on fresh contract terms at the club include Jason Davidson, Matthew Spiranovic, Chris Ikonomidis, Robbie Kruse, and others. Popovic will now expect his players to fast-track their preparations ahead of the new season in what already looks like they will be having a better campaign than their performances in the past season.