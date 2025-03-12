MATILDAS HIT LOWEST-EVER FIFA RANKING

No Sam Kerr, no permanent coach, a disastrous tournament debut, and now their lowest-ever FIFA ranking — the Matildas’ rapid fall from grace continues. After capturing the nation’s hearts with a World Cup semi-final run, Australia’s top women’s team is now ranked 16th globally, their worst position since rankings began in 2003.

The slump comes after a miserable SheBelieves Cup campaign, where the Matildas lost all three matches against Japan, the United States, and Colombia. Struggling without star striker and captain Sam Kerr, sidelined with injury, the team lacked firepower and cohesion, raising concerns about their ability to compete at the highest level. Their decline has been steep, with Australia still holding a top-10 spot just two years ago, but the recent losses have accelerated their slide down the rankings.

Adding to the instability, Football Australia has yet to appoint a permanent replacement for former coach Tony Gustavsson, who stepped down after last year’s Olympic disappointment. Interim coach Tom Sermanni has been holding the reins, but without long-term leadership, the team has struggled to find direction. The absence of Kerr has exposed the Matildas’ reliance on individual brilliance, and despite a squad filled with experienced internationals, they’ve failed to gel on the pitch.

The Matildas’ defensive frailties and lack of cutting edge in front of goal were brutally exposed in the SheBelieves Cup. Against the United States, they were outclassed 3-0, while Colombia punished their mistakes in a 2-0 defeat. Even against Japan, a team they’ve traditionally been competitive with, Australia fell short, unable to match their opponent’s intensity and tactical discipline.

The timing of the ranking drop is another blow to a squad still reeling from off-field issues. Kerr’s court case in the UK, where she was found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment, added an unwanted distraction. While the star striker may return for Australia’s two-game series against Korea Republic in April, it remains to be seen whether her presence alone can spark an immediate turnaround.

Fans who watched the Matildas’ thrilling World Cup run will be hoping this dip is temporary. The team’s performances on home soil showcased their potential, and players like Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, and Mary Fowler still possess the talent to lead a resurgence. However, without structural changes and a clear coaching vision, the Matildas risk stagnating further.

The upcoming fixtures against Korea Republic will be a crucial test, not just for the players but for Football Australia’s decision-makers. Securing a permanent head coach and establishing a game plan that doesn’t solely revolve around Kerr’s goal-scoring ability will be essential if the Matildas are to climb back up the rankings.

For now, the reality is sobering: Australia’s golden generation is at a crossroads, and without swift action, their place among the world’s elite could slip even further. The Matildas may have captured hearts, but to stay competitive on the global stage, they need more than memories of past glories — they need results.