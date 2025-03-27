MATILDAS FACE LIFE WITHOUT KERR

Matildas interim coach Tom Sermanni is demanding a higher level of performance from his squad after a disappointing showing at the SheBelieves Cup in February. With key striker Sam Kerr still sidelined, Sermanni has named a star-studded 23-player squad for two crucial home fixtures against South Korea in April, as Australia prepares for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Kerr, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in January last year, remains unavailable for selection. Despite not playing for Chelsea in recent fixtures, Kerr’s recovery is ongoing, with her first priority being to get back on the field for her club. Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor confirmed Kerr will not feature for Chelsea during the international break and remains unavailable for the Matildas.

“We will assess her on a week-by-week basis, and hopefully, after the international break, we will have a clearer understanding of her return,” Bompastor said.

Despite Kerr’s absence, the Matildas squad boasts several key players, including 23-year-old forward Mary Fowler, who has been included after Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City. Midfielder Clare Wheeler also returns after missing the last two international windows due to injury. Young defenders Courtney Nevin and Jamilla Rankin have earned recalls following their impressive club form in Europe.

“The squad selection is about achieving the right balance – reintegrating players returning from injury and rewarding those who have been playing consistently well in clubland,” Sermanni explained. “It’s important to create continuity while also bringing in players who have earned their place through strong performances.”

The matches against South Korea, scheduled for April 4 in Newcastle and April 7 in Sydney, are seen as vital preparation for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Australia’s poor performance in February, particularly their loss to Japan at the SheBelieves Cup, has made these games even more critical as the team aims to regroup and fine-tune their approach.

“We are fortunate to have a core group of players competing at the highest levels, whether it’s in the UEFA Women’s Champions League or major domestic competitions,” Sermanni continued. “Every match leading into the Asian Cup is an opportunity to fine-tune our approach, build cohesion, and ensure we are performing at the level required to take on Asia’s best during next year’s tournament.”

The squad features experienced players such as captain Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Hayley Raso, alongside emerging talents like Emily van Egmond and Kyra Cooney-Cross. With the Matildas looking to bounce back from a difficult period, these games will be an important test for both the coach and players, with a focus on building team unity and preparing for the upcoming challenges in the Asian Cup.