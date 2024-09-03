KYE ROWLES “SPEECHLESS” AHEAD OF SOCCEROOS HOMECOMING

Kye Rowles has admitted he’s “speechless” at the prospect of playing for the Socceroos on home soil, as the 26-year-old defender prepares for Australia’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bahrain on Thursday night. The match will be held at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast, the city where Rowles grew up.

“I love it here,” Rowles said on Wednesday, less than a day after arriving from Scotland, where he plays his club football for Hearts. “It is my home town, so I am trying to soak it all in, see family and friends, and enjoy the good weather.”

Reflecting on his journey to this point, Rowles expressed his pride in representing his country, especially in front of a home crowd. “It is pretty amazing to be where I am today. I am honoured and humbled. It is a massive privilege to play for your country, and to do it on the Gold Coast … I am speechless.”

Rowles experienced a heartwarming moment shortly after landing, as he was greeted by his former junior coach, who happened to be his airport driver. “That was pretty special. It was 10 or 12 years since I’d last seen him, so it put a smile on my face,” Rowles said.

The former Central Coast Mariners player and the Socceroos will be looking for a strong start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win over Bahrain. “They will come out full throttle, and it will be a physical game,” Rowles said of the opposition. “If we match them in that aspect, then I think we have a good chance. We just have to focus on ourselves and playing to the best of our ability, and hope the result takes care of itself.”

Known for his versatility, Rowles is open to playing anywhere in Australia’s defense, whether in the center or at left-back. “I don’t really mind. I would play anywhere and do any job [coach Graham Arnold] asks me to do,” he added. “If I get an opportunity to be out there on the pitch with the boys, I am taking it.”

The defender is also looking forward to the atmosphere at Robina Stadium, where fans are known for being close to the action. “The fans are right on top of you, and you can get that interaction where they are within touching distance. It is pretty special,” Rowles remarked.

National team coach Graham Arnold praised Rowles’ contributions to the Socceroos in recent years, noting how meaningful it will be for the defender to play in front of his home crowd. “It’s not often that you get that opportunity to play in front of your family and friends at where you come from, so Kye will start [on Thursday] night,” Arnold confirmed. “Kye’s always fit and healthy, and ready for anything.”

As the Socceroos look to kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign on a high note, Rowles’ homecoming is shaping up to be a special moment for the local hero, his family, and the Gold Coast crowd.