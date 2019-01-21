Kevin Muscat has praised the Melbourne Victory team after a tough 2-1 victory over Newcastle Jets during the weekend. James Troisi came up with the winner with six minutes of normal time left in the match. Terry Antonis’ opener had given Victory a lead after 48 minutes. However, Newcastle were able to equalise with 12 minutes of normal remaining. Just when it seemed that Melbourne Victory were about to drop points in a key battle for the league title, the club came up with a winner with six minutes left.
“I thought it was an outstanding effort to go ahead the way we did and then to concede a goal, it was bouncing around and we just couldn’t get it away, and then to have the endeavor and belief to go on and get the winner, we earnt that result, make no mistake, thoroughly earnt it.It’s important to put on a performance, it’s important to put on a performance that earns us three points. In relation to next week and next month and three and four months’ time, it’s way too early to be looking that far down the tunnel,” said Muscat.