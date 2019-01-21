Kevin Muscat has praised the Melbourne Victory team after a tough 2-1 victory over Newcastle Jets during the weekend. James Troisi came up with the winner with six minutes of normal time left in the match. Terry Antonis’ opener had given Victory a lead after 48 minutes. However, Newcastle were able to equalise with 12 minutes of normal remaining. Just when it seemed that Melbourne Victory were about to drop points in a key battle for the league title, the club came up with a winner with six minutes left.

After the match,Muscat said it was an extremely interesting performance from the team to come back from a disadvantageous position. Even though Victory conceded a goal with very little time left for recovery, the manner of the comeback and the three points provided by the match ensure that the team are not left out in the title race. Perth Glory have been the superior team in the division by a huge margin and they still have a six point advantage after managing a 3-1 win over Sydney. Prior to the win over Newcastle, Victory had only achieved one win in four games and this run was threating to put Perth clear ahead in the front for the title. Now, the gap is kept at a safe distance. I thought it was an outstanding effort to go ahead the way we did and then to concede a goal , it was bouncing around and we just couldn’t get it away, and then to have the endeavor and belief to go on and get the winner, we earnt that result, make no mistake, thoroughly earnt it.It’s important to put on a performance , it’s important to put on a performance that earns us three points. In relation to next week and next month and three and four months’ time, it’s way too early to be looking that far down the tunnel,” said Muscat.