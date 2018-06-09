Kevin Muscat Happy To Create Major Turnaround At Melbourne Victory

Kevin Muscat was able to get Melbourne Victory from a very low position to win the A-league grand final this season. The manager had to face a lot of rumours about his future, as Melbourne Victory had reportedly run out of patience. However, a spectacular bounce back from the team led to a surge in the second half. Just eight games into the new 2018 campaign, Muscat was being written off as a top coach in the division.
Muscat claimed after the match that his team never stopped believing in themselves and it was the key factor behind the club getting a crucial victory. There were also a lot of doubts about the team being able to handle the expectations, but the manager has claimed that the team deserves a lot of credit for the way that they were able to stay professional even amidst a lot of rumours.
“It’s been phenomenal and I don’t think it’s been highlighted enough because I tend not to talk about it. As the season came to a close we were getting stronger and stronger. I say to the players, you choose this profession and I’m telling you it is not easy, it is going to be bloody hard. I choose this profession and everything that comes with it. Yes, we weren’t travelling well but I didn’t give it too much thought because it takes away a portion of your thinking and your energy,” said Muscat.