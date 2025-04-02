IBUSUKI HAILS DEADLY STRIKE PARTNERSHIP

Western United’s Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki has praised his strong partnership with fellow forward Noah Botic as they continue their impressive form in the A-League. Together, the duo has already netted 20 goals this season, and they are determined to keep scoring as they push for a top spot on the ladder and potential glory in the competition.

United currently sits second on the A-League table, seven points behind leaders Auckland FC, ahead of their Saturday night clash with Perth Glory. While Auckland looks set to secure the premiership, Western United still has a chance to finish in first place, with five regular season games remaining. If Auckland finishes top, second place will secure a spot in the AFC Champions League Elite competition, as the New Zealand club is ineligible. United also has the domestic finals series to look forward to, where the A-League champion will be decided. Ibusuki is confident his team can remain focused and continue pushing for trophies.

“Of course we want to win these trophies, but we need to focus on each game, and then at the end of the season, we hope something big is coming,” Ibusuki said. “We’ll just focus on each week, and then hopefully go forward.” Ibusuki’s experience has been a major factor in Western United’s resurgence this season. The 34-year-old striker, who joined from Adelaide United in the off-season, has scored nine goals. His partnership with 23-year-old Botic, who leads the race for the Golden Boot with 11 goals, has been instrumental in their attacking success.

“He’s a very good player, and also his personality and character is very good,” Ibusuki said of Botic. “I’m very happy to play alongside him, I enjoy playing alongside him, and we have a good understanding with each other with how we have to play together.” The experienced forward is hopeful that Botic will continue to thrive and build on his current success.

Ibusuki also spoke highly of Western United coach John Aloisi, who played a key role in his decision to join the club. Ibusuki revealed that Adelaide United did not offer him enough to stay, but a conversation with Aloisi helped him make his move to Tarneit. “The conversation was very good. He showed confidence in me, and that has helped me,” Ibusuki explained. “Of course, money is important when deciding where to play, but for me, the most important thing is relationships with people. Why I decided to come here was because of the people.”

With Ibusuki’s leadership and Botic’s clinical finishing, Western United looks poised to challenge for the top spot in the A-League and possibly secure a Champions League berth. As they head into the final stretch of the season, the team remains determined to stay focused and keep improving.