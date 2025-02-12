FOOTBALL AUSTRALIA TO REMIND SAM KERR OF BEHAVIOURAL STANDARDS

Football Australia (FA) has confirmed it will remind Sam Kerr of the behavioural expectations placed on national team players following her recent court case in London. However, FA has not yet clarified whether the Matildas captaincy will be affected by the incident.

Kerr was found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment after an alleged altercation with a police officer in January 2023. During the incident, she reportedly called an officer “f***ing stupid and white” while intoxicated after a night out.

Despite the not guilty verdict, FA issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to maintaining high standards of conduct for its players.

“Football Australia invests heavily in building the behavioural standards and expectations of all involved with our game, especially for all our national team players, where leadership comes with added responsibilities on and off the field,” FA said.

The governing body also confirmed it will reflect on the matter with Kerr and continue to support her during her injury rehabilitation.

“We look forward to Sam’s return to the pitch and her continued contributions to both her club and the Matildas on the world stage.”

Kerr, who is recovering from an ACL injury, expressed her relief on social media following the verdict.

“Following today’s not guilty verdict, I can finally put this challenging period behind me,” she wrote.

“While I apologise for expressing myself poorly on what was a traumatic evening, I have always maintained that I did not intend to insult or harm anyone, and I am thankful that the jury agreed.”

The Matildas star thanked her supporters, including her partner Kristie Mewis, and stated that she is now focused on returning to football.

Professional Footballers Australia CEO Beau Busch also welcomed the outcome, reiterating Kerr’s importance to the national team, particularly with the Women’s Asian Cup set to be hosted in Australia next year.

Kerr remains a pivotal figure in Australian football, but questions linger over whether she will retain the captain’s armband. FA is yet to make a final decision on her leadership role as the Matildas prepare for a busy international schedule.