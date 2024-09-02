DOUGLAS COSTA LIFTS SYDNEY FC STANDARDS

After just one training session with Sydney FC, Brazilian star Douglas Costa has already made a significant impact on his new teammates. The 33-year-old former Juventus and Bayern Munich winger, who joined the Sky Blues last week, was officially unveiled by the club on Monday in what is seen as a major coup for the A-League.

Costa, who is eager to embrace this new chapter in his career, acknowledged the challenges ahead. “For me it’s going to be a new challenge,” he said. “Day by day we’re going to learn from each other.”

Sydney FC coach Ufuk Talay was quick to note the immediate effect Costa had on the training ground. “One thing that was very distinct today was his presence at training, which definitely lifted the intensity with the boys, and they stepped up another level,” Talay remarked. He emphasized the importance of getting Costa match-ready, with hopes of featuring him in their first AFC Champions League Two game at home on September 19 against Hong Kong’s Eastern SC.

Costa is determined to play an exciting brand of football that will draw fans to Sydney FC games. “I hope I can play good football for them (the supporters) because then they’re going to come more often, and then I’ll be happy as well,” he said, expressing his enthusiasm for the journey ahead. “I’m really happy to be here.”

Sydney FC chairman Scott Barlow echoed the excitement surrounding Costa’s arrival, highlighting the club’s pride in securing such a high-profile signing. “We think he can make a major contribution to what we want to achieve at Sydney FC, which is to continue to win titles,” Barlow stated. He also pointed out that Costa still has several years of top-flight football ahead of him, making his signing all the more thrilling for the club and its supporters. “Douglas is just the latest in a long list here at Sydney FC of major signings from around the world.”

Costa’s presence is already being felt at Sydney FC, and the club is hopeful that his experience and skill will translate into success on the pitch.