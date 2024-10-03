CIRCATI FACES YEAR-LONG INJURY LAYOFF

The Socceroos’ World Cup qualifying campaign has been dealt a significant setback with the news that emerging star Alessandro Circati could face up to a year on the sidelines due to a serious knee injury.

The 20-year-old defender suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a training session with his Italian club, Parma, on Friday. This injury will likely keep Circati out for the remainder of the third round of the AFC World Cup qualifiers, which continue until June next year.

Circati had been a certain selection for the upcoming qualifiers in November under new Socceroos coach Tony Popovic. Australia is set to face China and Japan in crucial matches in Adelaide and Saitama, respectively. Circati had impressed in his recent appearances for Australia, featuring in both matches earlier this month against Bahrain and Indonesia. Despite the Socceroos earning just one point from those games, Circati stood out as one of the team’s top performers.

Parma confirmed the injury in a brief statement on their website. “The Parma Calcio medical staff can confirm that Alessandro Circati suffered an injury during the team’s training session at the Mutti Training Centre in Collecchio (on Friday) morning,” the club stated. “Tests revealed that the defender has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.”

While Circati’s injury is a blow to the Socceroos’ qualifying hopes, there remains a slim chance he could return to action for the team later next year. If Australia fails to secure automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup by the end of round three, Circati may have a small window of opportunity to participate in the fourth round of AFC qualifiers, which are expected to take place in October 2024.

For now, Circati’s focus will be on his recovery. Parma added, “Everyone at Parma Calcio hopes to see Alessandro back helping his teammates on the pitch as soon as possible.” The Socceroos will now have to push forward without one of their brightest defensive talents as they continue their World Cup qualification journey.