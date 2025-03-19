CAVALLO STILL RECEIVES DAILY DEATH THREATS

Josh Cavallo, the A-League footballer who made history in 2021 as the first openly gay male professional footballer, has revealed that he still receives daily death threats more than three years after coming out. The 25-year-old Adelaide United squad member has expressed that while coming out was the “best decision” of his life, it has been accompanied by “sad” consequences, including constant harassment.

In an interview with FIFPRO’s Footballers Unfiltered podcast, Cavallo shared the shocking reality of the abuse he continues to face. “There’s multiple, multiple, multiple death threats that come my way daily still, and it’s quite sad to see,” he said. Cavallo reflected on the challenges of being openly gay in football, describing the environment as “a very toxic place” and emphasizing the difficulties of navigating such a public and vulnerable position. “It’s something that not everyone would be able to handle and go through,” he admitted, further stating that the world of football remains far from accepting of LGBTQ+ players.

Despite the adversity, Cavallo has no regrets about his decision to come out. He shared that he had reached a point where living authentically became essential for his well-being. “I got to a point in my life where I wanted to live authentically. I felt quite stuck, and it did affect my mental health quite a lot,” Cavallo explained. “It was the best move and decision I’ve ever made. I’m proud of myself, the people around me, my support network, and how we’ve correlated and changed things around football, but we also have to realize there’s still a long way to go.”

Cavallo also addressed the harmful stereotypes that still exist around gay men in sports, particularly the assumption that they are “weaker” or “not masculine.” He pointed out how these misconceptions can undermine players’ abilities and potential. “That means they’re not going to be at their best, that means they’re not going to be the best footballer, and it has such a negative connotation to it,” Cavallo said. “For me, showing weakness or showing something about yourself that you don’t think is the strongest point doesn’t actually bring you down. It leads you into growing, growing into being a better person, growing into being a better player, and doing things that will improve your game.”

While Cavallo has been able to find support from those around him, the journey towards greater acceptance within football is ongoing. However, he finds solace in being able to play the sport while being true to himself. “I’m glad now I can step on the field and I can be who I am in the competition of Australia in the A-League,” he said. “I haven’t come across anyone on the field that uses it in a negative way.”

As for his future, Cavallo is currently not playing this season in the A-League, and his contract with Adelaide United is set to expire in June. His journey continues, and while there is still work to be done in changing attitudes within football, Cavallo remains committed to being a trailblazer for future LGBTQ+ players in the sport.