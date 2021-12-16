BUTTERFIELD RETURNS TO BARNSLEY TRAINING

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley midfielder Jacob Butterfield is back training at Oakwell on the back of his release by Melbourne Victory in the Australian A-League. Butterfield is said to have returned to train with Barnsley in the English Championship as his search for a new club continues.

Butterfield, 31, has been training with the Barnsley Under-23 team after leaving Melbourne Victory in the Australian top flight and he’s open to a permanent return to Barnsley who are struggling in the Championship. It has been a fall from grace to grass for Barnsley who were in the playoffs last season before they were beaten by Swansea City in the semis. This season, Barnsley have fallen to second bottom on the league table and they are in danger of dropping into League One next season.

Former Norwich City player Butterfield left Melbourne Victory several weeks and he has been at Oakwell since then. Barnsley gave him his professional debut in 2007 and he went on to play a century of games for the club before he signed for the Canaries. The midfielder left Oakwell after five years in the first team. He spent one season at Norwich City before he signed for Middlesbrough. The Bradford-born player then moved closer to home to sign for Huddersfield Town where the supporters named him their Player of the Year.

Butterfield left the Terriers to join Derby County. While he was with the Rams, he had loan spells at Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday. He has been something of a journeyman especially in the lower leagues and he would later leave his comfort zone (England) to sign for Melbourne Victory. He’s back home now after his spell in the Australian A-League and has been with the Tykes.

Experienced midfielder Butterfield is not on trial at Barnsley, but he’s open to a transfer.