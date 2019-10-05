Melbourne Victory are about to enter into a new Australian A-league campaign with several changes to the setup. Even though many will be concerned that long-term coach Kevin Muscat is no longer at the club, Leigh Broxham is taking the changes in a positive fashion – both on a personal and team note. The arrival of Marco Kurz is the single biggest change at Melbourne Victory after Muscat stepped down from his role.Broxham is aware that the new manager is likely to have a different philosophy compared to the one that has been known for Victory’s success in the A-league.
Victory start the new campaign against rivals Melbourne City in the first game of the season. “Marco’s got a different style to previous coaches that I’ve had so it took a few weeks initially to get used to his ideas and the way he wants to do things, but the change has been nice.We’ve taken every game pretty seriously and with a new coach, positions and spots are on the line.There are some young guys who have come in that are really thriving under Marco, but they’re all good players and also really good people. That helps a lot in the changerooms too,” said Broxham.