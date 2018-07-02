BRISBANE ROAR BOOST MIDFIELD WITH MAUK ADDITION

A-League side Brisbane Roar have signed Stefan Mauk to boost their midfield, as per reports. The 22-year old agreed a four year deal with the club after an impressive season with championship winning side Adelaide United in 2016.

He is expected to resume training with his new teammates in their pre-season buildup from the first week of June, 2018. After his 2016 title win, he had to go out on loan to Melbourne City from Dutch club NEC Nijmegen.Roar coach John Aloisi has been a long time admirer of the Australian Under 23 star. Mauk is poised to become a major force in the midfield for Brisbane Roar next term. He is expected to combine well with signings such as former Western Pride forward Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Perth Glory striker Adam Taggart and Danish winger Tobias Mikkelsen.

It was expected that former Australian international Ivan Franjic would join the side but he rejected the offer of Roar to resign him. The three-time championship winner returned to the club last November after over three year out. The coach Aloisi wanted him to continue but he delayed in accepting the offer on ground. There are reports that he wants to play abroad again.

The 2015 Asian Cup winner has played in Russia and South Korea. It is understood that there are currently offers in place for the experienced man, hence the Melbourne man ignoring Roar. Aloisi is expected to continue his work of overhauling the team ahead of the new term.