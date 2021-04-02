BREBNER JOB SAFE AT MELBOURNE VICTORY

The Melbourne Victory board members are willing to give manager Grant Brebner time to turn things around in the A-league after the Scotsman led the team to the bottom of the table after the first 12 games of the new season. Melbourne Victory are the last team on the 12-team A-league table as things stand but the club is willing to give the rookie manager more time to change the fortunes of Melbourne Victory for the better. The beleaguered coach has seen several names being linked to his job in recent weeks. The likes of John Aloisi, Tony Popovic and UfukTalay have been touted as possible replacements for Grant Brebner if the club decides to sack him as the Melbourne Victory coach.

The disappointing defeat at the hands of Wellington Phoenix on Wednesday has complicated his situation as the Melbourne Victory coach further. He saw his team lose 4-1 to hosts Wellington Phoenix and that left the club with just seven points from 12 league games at the bottom of the log. Melbourne Victory have managed just two victories all season. Grant Brebner has led the club to nine losses from those 12 matches in the A-league this season. Melbourne Victory are four points off Newcastle Jets at the bottom of the table though Newcastle Jets, in second bottom, have played one game more than Melbourne Victory.

Wellington Phoenix had five more points more than Melbourne Victory ahead of their latest meeting before the emphatic 4-1 win for Phoenix increased the point gap to eight. Melbourne Victory are at Central Coast Mariners on Saturday looking to bounce back from the disastrous defeat at the hands of Wellington Phoenix but they are overwhelming underdogs against the Mariners, who are at the top of the log.