Grant Brebner, who is the interim head coach at Melbourne Victory, claims that he is quite satisfied with the goalkeeping options at the club despite the departure of Lawrence Thomas. After managing to pick up two championship titles with Melbourne Victory and making 122 appearances in the a league, Lawrence Thomas has decided to call it quits at the club. His departure comes at a time when the A-league has just resumed for many clubs including Melbourne Victory. The disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic means that Brebner will have to do with a reduced option list in the goalkeeping positions.

Brebner is only left with Matt Sutton and Matt Acton as the goalkeepers. The coach is confident that Acton will be able to do the task with aplomb in the remaining four games of the campaign. Meanwhile, Sutton lacks the experience at the top level, but he has come through the youth ranks at Melbourne Victory and he will understand what it means to play for the club. These two goalkeepers will be in charge of the goalkeeping position is that Melbourne Victory until the end of the campaign. Brebner has already confirmed that he wants to give more opportunities for young players. This will be a great chance for Sutton to make his presence felt in the team.



“Acton will take the gloves and Sutton is a fantastic keeper who came through the youth team ranks with myself. If I have to use him I will not hesitate.I have to stress that I am not just going to play kids to get plaudits.If there is a senior player that deserves to be playing, he will play. If the youngsters are showing that they want to train better and their enthusiasm merits a starting place then they will play,” said Brebner.