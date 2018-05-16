Besart Berisha Unhappy With Substitution By Kevin Muscat

Melbourne Victory forward Besart Berisha was quite unhappy with manager Kevin Muscat after being taken off very early in the game against Kawasaki Frontale. Melbourne Victory was playing in the Asian Champions League game against this opponent. Melbourne Victory was unable to find a way past the opposition and the scores were at 0-0 win the striker was taken off in the 70th minute. Berisha was quite unhappy with his reaction when his number was put up on the substitution board. He seemed to avoid the manager when being taken off in the game. Berisha also came in with some angry expressions when heading to the bench.

However, the decision to substitute in the striker proved to be important in the game, as Victory was able to claim an injury time winner in the match. Kostas Barbarouses was the player who provided Victory with the much needed three points and the first victory in ACL.

After the game, there was a lot of criticism for Berisha, who has only managed nine goals in 33 appearances as the striker. Many fans felt that Berisha should be doing a lot more rather than criticising the manager for his decisions. After the game, Kevin Muscat admitted that any player will not be happy at being substituted, but he is more interested in getting results.

“Nobody’s happy when they come off. I am more interested in those who come on. Kenny did very well. The contribution from the boys (substitutes) that came on was exactly what was required. I’ll have a look at it and whatever those conversations are (with Berisha) they will remain private,” said the manager after the game. “Appalling dissent by Berisha, 9 season goals from a team total of 33 as a marquee striker. Good enough? Na,” said a fan on Twitter.