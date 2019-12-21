Australia were able to gain an important away victory against Jordan as they continued their 100% record in the Asian World Cup qualifiers. The Socceroos came to the game knowing their bad record of never winning in Jordan.

However, Graham Arnold’s side looked well-drilled a disciplined from the start of the game. They were the quickest off the block and deserved to score more than a goal in the first half carving out opportunities at will.

Adam Taggart put the away team a goal up early which proved to be the only goal in the game. Stand-in skipper Matt Ryan was pleased with the attitude of the team in difficult circumstances and felt that they deserved the victory.Jordan pushed forward in the second half with more purpose buoyed by their home support. Australia began to push back and gifted the home side more possession in a gritty second half performance. Ryan had to make a sensational reflex save to deny Yaseen Al Bakhit from close range and made other world-class saves during the game. The Australian defence has been exceptional far conceding just seven times in their last 14 games.

Ryan was full of praise for his teammates as he believes that the culture of the team was important and led to their victory. Australia are regarded as one of the top national teams in Asian and have qualified for the past three World Cups.

They have been perfect so far and have a five-point cushion ahead of their rivals in the group. They also look poised to qualify for the Asian Cup as the group winners which would be a good achievement for the team.

Ryan has been exceptional for the Socceroos since making his debut for the team some few years ago and has also been a rock at the back for Brighton.