AUSTRALIA KEEP FLUFFING THEIR LINES

The Socceroos had a golden opportunity to solidify their position in Group C of World Cup qualifying this November, but they ultimately failed to seize it. A pair of disappointing results against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain leave Australia in second place, but with a sense of missed chances lingering over their campaign.

After six matches, Australia sits one point ahead of four teams tied on six points, with Japan seemingly out of reach at the top. Despite being in a favorable position, the Socceroos have been unable to create a gap between themselves and the competition, as evidenced by their 2-2 draw against Bahrain. The team’s inability to consistently secure victories, especially against teams like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, could prove costly as the qualification battle remains tight.

Head coach Tony Popovic admitted that the qualification race has been a challenge for every team, with no side able to string together consecutive wins. After three straight draws against Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, Popovic remains unbeaten as Socceroos coach but has only managed one win in four games. While the team’s performances have shown signs of improvement, the failure to capitalize on key moments continues to haunt their campaign.

Against Bahrain, Australia seemed to be in control after Kusini Yengi’s early goal, but their inability to finish chances allowed Bahrain to mount a comeback. Yengi, despite scoring his second goal in the match, was wasteful in front of goal, missing several good opportunities that could have given Australia a more comfortable lead. His failure to convert a chance in a crowded penalty area proved particularly costly, as Bahrain capitalized on the moment and took the lead just minutes later.

Bahrain’s clinical finishing, epitomized by Mahdi Abduljabbar’s two goals, highlighted the difference between the two teams. While Australia dominated possession and created chances, they lacked the ruthlessness to make the most of them. This lack of sharpness in front of goal has been a recurring issue for the Socceroos, with Yengi’s missed chances and a lack of consistency in attack holding the team back.

Despite the frustration, Popovic remains hopeful, stressing that the team’s defensive organization has been a strength, with the Socceroos conceding very few real chances. However, the lack of clinical finishing is an area the team must address moving forward, as every point matters in the tightly packed group. With matches against Indonesia and China in March, Australia still has the opportunity to build momentum and secure direct qualification, but they must take their chances when they arise. The Socceroos will need to sharpen their finishing if they are to make a strong push for the 2026 World Cup.