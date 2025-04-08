ARZANI: “KICK UP THE BUM” REVITALIZED CAREER

Daniel Arzani, rejuvenated and back to his best, credits Socceroos coach Tony Popovic with giving him the much-needed motivation to turn his career around. The Melbourne Victory star, who has seen a resurgence in form this season, recalls how Popovic’s blunt criticism helped him refocus both mentally and physically.

Popovic, who was Arzani’s former coach at Melbourne Victory, publicly criticized the 26-year-old’s training standards during a Socceroos camp last October, labeling them “really poor.” The criticism resulted in Arzani being excluded from the Socceroos squad for the November international window.

“Maybe for him it’s OK but it’s not enough,” Popovic had said at the time, an assessment that left Arzani out of the national team for the subsequent matches. The tough words from his former coach stung, but they had the desired effect. Arzani admitted that the “kick up the bum” was exactly what he needed to refocus and elevate his game.

Reflecting on the experience, Arzani said: “I worked with him for a long time here (at the Victory), so he knows me pretty well, and I think he knew that at that moment, probably a little bit of a kick up the bum is what I needed. It helped me in the long run.”

True to Popovic’s expectations, Arzani used the criticism as fuel to improve his performances. When Popovic selected him for the Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, Arzani was ready to make an impact. Though he came off the bench in both games, he played a part in Australia’s convincing victories over Indonesia (5-1) and China (2-0), which saw the Socceroos take a huge step toward World Cup qualification.

Now, Arzani’s focus is on helping Melbourne Victory secure a spot in the A-League finals. The team, currently in fifth place, faces a crucial match against Wellington Phoenix this Saturday. A win would significantly boost their chances of making the finals.

“I look at where I’m at now, mentally and physically, and I feel like I’m in a really good spot to really have a big impact for (the Victory) going into the last few games (of the regular A-League season), and hopefully for the finals as well,” Arzani said.

He also emphasized the importance of playing smart football against Wellington. “It’s important for me to break down their (defensive) block, and it’s also important that when we get hit on the counter, our defenders are stopping the play early and making sure we don’t get punished for any loss of possession,” he added.

As Melbourne Victory pushes for a finals berth, Arzani’s improved mindset and form will be vital. His evolution under Popovic’s guidance, coupled with his renewed confidence, makes him one of the players to watch as the A-League season draws to a close.