ARNOLD RESIGNS AS SOCCEROOS COACH AFTER POOR START

Graham Arnold has resigned as head coach of the Socceroos, citing the decision as “best for the nation” following Australia’s disappointing start to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Socceroos suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bahrain at home and followed it up with a goalless draw against Indonesia in Jakarta, leaving them with just one point from two matches. With crucial fixtures against China and Japan looming next month, Arnold has chosen to step aside.

“After careful consideration, I believe it’s time for fresh leadership to guide the team forward,” Arnold announced on Friday. He acknowledged that the decision had been on his mind since the draw with Indonesia and, after reflecting on what was best for the team and the country, felt the time was right for change.

“I’ve made the decision to resign based upon what’s best for the nation, the players, and Football Australia,” Arnold said, expressing his desire for new leadership to take the team through the remainder of the qualification campaign.

Arnold has been at the helm of the Socceroos for six years, having taken over after the 2018 World Cup from Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk. His most significant achievement came during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he guided Australia to the round of 16—a performance widely considered one of the national team’s most impressive showings on the global stage.

Reflecting on his time with the Socceroos, Arnold said, “Leading the Socceroos has been the pinnacle of my career and a true honour. I’m incredibly proud of our achievements, from breaking records to nurturing new talent and making history on the global stage.” He also expressed his gratitude to the players, staff, Football Australia, and the fans, who supported him throughout his tenure.

“I’ve given 40 years of service to Australian football, with the last six years in my role as Socceroos head coach. I’ve given absolutely everything I can to the role, and I am immensely proud of what has been achieved during my tenure,” Arnold said, highlighting the unity and growth he witnessed within the team.

The 2022 World Cup campaign, in which the Socceroos galvanized the country with record-breaking performances, was one of Arnold’s fondest memories. He expressed his confidence in the team’s future, saying, “The Socceroos have a bright future ahead, and I’m confident they will continue to excel.”

Arnold concluded by thanking everyone involved in his journey, including the Australian football community, and wished the team and support staff success as they continue their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.