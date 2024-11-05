ALOISI BACKS POPOVIC TO SECURE QUALIFICATION

John Aloisi believes that his former teammate, Tony Popovic, is the right man to guide Australia to direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Despite a frustrating 2-2 draw with Bahrain, Aloisi is confident that the Socceroos are making progress and that their coach can lead them through the final stages of qualifying.

Australia’s position in Group C is precarious, sitting in second place with seven points, just ahead of a tight pack of teams including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China. However, Aloisi, who watched the Socceroos dominate Bahrain without converting their chances, remains calm and optimistic. He believes that Australia’s solid defensive structure, which has kept the team from conceding many real chances, is a strong foundation for their qualification bid.

“Of course, they’ll be working on going forward and punishing the opposition,” Aloisi said, noting that the Socceroos could have easily won both of their recent games against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. He believes that if Australia can secure wins against Indonesia and China in March, their qualification prospects will look much stronger. With four crucial games left to play in the group, Aloisi sees the team in a good position to qualify directly for the World Cup.

Despite missed opportunities in front of goal, Aloisi has seen signs of improvement in Australia’s attacking play, praising the team’s overall structure and patterns of play. He also pointed out that, with more time, the team will continue to work on refining their offensive play. “They’ve got a day or two to get things right,” Aloisi said, acknowledging the challenge of balancing defensive and attacking preparations within the tight camp schedules.

Aloisi, now the coach of Western United, expressed his full support for Popovic’s leadership, particularly his attention to detail and ability to make crucial decisions. He emphasized Popovic’s effectiveness in selecting the right players for important moments, which could prove vital in tight qualifying matches. “When you get into these tight games, especially come the end of their campaign, you know that there’s one moment that could decide it,” Aloisi said. “If you’re not getting up too many opportunities, that one moment could be the one that you benefit from.”

With the Socceroos’ fate still in their hands and two crucial games in March, Aloisi remains confident that Popovic and the team are on the right track. He believes the coach’s strategic approach will pay off, leading Australia through the final stages and into the 2026 World Cup.