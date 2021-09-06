ALANA SIGNS FOR MELBOURNE VICTORY

Alana Murphy has signed for Australian W-league team Melbourne Victory. Her signing was confirmed by the club earlier on Wednesday. Alana is the first graduate into the senior W-League squad from the Elite Girls Program at Melbourne Victory.

Alana, 15, is the fourth W-league signing at Melbourne Victory ahead of the new (2021/22) season.

In her first interview as a Melbourne Victory player, Alana said she’s delighted to have signed her first contract with the Australian W-league outfit. According to her, it’s a dream come true as she has been a Victory fan since the age of five or six. She vowed to put in the hard work to repay the faith that the club has in her. She thanked Jeff Hopkins for the opportunity given to her.

Hopkins is the head coach of the women team at Melbourne Victory. He can’t wait to work with Murphy as she continues her development as a professional footballer. The Melbourne Victory women team’s head coach Jeff Hopkins is optimistic that Alana would continue to develop as a midfielder.

On the decision to hand young midfielder Alana her first contract, Hopkins told the club’s official website that the player has been with the team for some years and that he’s delighted that the club was able to secure her future. The women team’s head coach said it’s great to get the signature of Alana.

On her ability as a player, Hopkins said Alana is a technically great player and that she’s also an intelligent player. According to him, Alana has a real passion for both the club and football.

The aim for Hopkins and Melbourne Victory is to continue to strengthen the team ahead of the new campaign. Hopkins want to continue to strengthen his team ahead of the new season. The new campaign starts on November 13.