AIDEN O’NEILL EAGER FOR SOCCEROOS MIDFIELD SPOT

Revelling in his newfound leadership role at Belgian club Standard Liege, Aiden O’Neill is focused on securing a regular place in the Socceroos’ midfield. The 26-year-old midfielder, who is captaining his club in just his second season after leaving A-League side Melbourne City, is back in his home state of Queensland and eager for game time when Australia hosts Bahrain in Thursday night’s FIFA World Cup qualifier on the Gold Coast.

“First [Socceroos game] here in Queensland for me, which is really exciting,” O’Neill said, proudly adding, “I’m a proud Queenslander.” Just an hour away from his hometown of Brisbane, the match offers a special homecoming for the midfielder.

O’Neill’s elevation to captain of Standard Liege came as a pleasant surprise, marking a significant milestone in his European football career. “I wouldn’t say I saw it coming, but to be named captain of such a big club in Europe is something that they don’t take lightly, and it’s an honour to be captain there,” he reflected.

The responsibility of captaincy has had an impact on O’Neill, though he insists it hasn’t changed his style of play. “I don’t think it’s changed me too much on the field, but I think off the field you have different duties to fill and different things to do, which I’m taking in my stride,” he said. “Overall, I’ve improved as a footballer, and obviously now being captain, as a leader as well.”

O’Neill hasn’t featured for the Socceroos since being sent off in February’s 2-1 Asian Cup quarter-final loss to South Korea, a frustration that fuels his desire to make a mark in this World Cup qualifying campaign. “The midfield is very competitive, and I think the whole squad is, and that speaks volumes of the team that we have and the team that we’re building,” O’Neill remarked.

He highlighted the quality of his teammates, many of whom are forging successful careers in Europe. “With all the boys overseas as well, forging our careers over there, and all playing at a really good level over there – it’s really exciting,” he said.

Missing out on selection has been tough for O’Neill, who treasures the opportunity to represent his country. “It’s always tough when you miss out on selection. Being here is so special, and we have such a special group of boys, and we enjoy coming into camp so much,” he said.

As he looks to reclaim his spot in the Socceroos’ starting lineup, O’Neill is determined to make the most of his opportunity against Bahrain, as Australia continues its push for World Cup qualification.